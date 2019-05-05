Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby interference rule that disqualified Maximum Security

Maximum Security trainer Jason Servis speaks to ESPN after his horse was disqualified from the Kentucky Derby over interference.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Officials cited Maximum Security for interference and the colt became the first Kentucky Derby winner to be disqualified for violating a state regulation that penalizes horses for impeding the path of another in a race.

Stewards, who supervise the outcome of horse races, referenced Section 12 of rule 810 KAR1:016. The rule calls for disqualification if "a leading horse or any other horse in a race swerves or is ridden to either side so as to interfere with, intimidate, or impede any other horse or jockey." Stewards determined that Maximum Security interfered with the path of several horses as the field of 19 rounded the final turn in Saturday's race.



Maximum Security crossed the line first by 1 3/4 lengths before two jockeys filed objections against the horse for interference. Stewards took 22 minutes before overturning the finish and elevating Country House to first while dropping Maximum Security to 17th.

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission chief steward Barbara Borden said she and two other stewards interviewed riders and observed several video angles of the incident and determined that Maximum Security impeded the progress of War of Will and interfered with Long Range Toddy and Country House.

Maximum Security co-owner Gary West strongly disagreed with the ruling and said he is considering several options, which could include appealing the stewards' decision.

VIDEO: Kentucky Derby 1968: 1st winner disqualification in history
In 1968, a failed drug test led officials to controversially disqualify Kentucky Derby winner Dancer's Image.

Related topics:
sportskentuckyhorseskentucky derbyu.s. & world
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
