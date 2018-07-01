SPORTS

5,000 athletes take part in 2XU New York City Triathlon

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of athletes competed in the New York City Triathlon Sunday.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
5,000 athletes worked to beat the extreme heat as they swam, bicycled and ran through New York City.

The 18th annual 2XU New York City Triathlon kicked off Sunday morning.

The first group of athletes jumped into the Hudson River at about 5:50 a.m. for the swim portion.

Athletes then entered the water every 20 seconds until 7.

Participants swam nearly a mile in the Hudson River, then biked nearly 25 miles on the Henry Hudson Parkway, ending with a 6.2 mile run in Central Park.

The 2XU New York City Triathlon, the only international distance triathlon in New York City, includes pros, paratriathletes (physically challenged) and age group athletes.

Beyond six fully-stocked fluid stations, organizers say they increased the amount of misting stations and medical support throughout the event due to the heat.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstriathlonsportsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jets release Cairo Santos with kicker now healthy
'It's mangled.' Teddy Bridgewater's surgeon in awe of comeback
Giancarlo Stanton: Ovation in Miami return one of highlights in my career
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman set for more tests on ailing left knee
Posey could be shut down after Giants visit Mets
More Sports
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News