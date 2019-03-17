Thousands of runners compete in the 2019 United Airlines NYC Half

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- Thousands of participants were off and running Sunday in the United Airliens NYC Half.The 14th running of the race is taking more than 25,000 runners on a 13.1-mile park-to-park tour from Brooklyn to Manhattan.The race starts in Prospect Park and passes through iconic New York City landmarks, including Grand Army Plaza, the United Nations, Grand Central Terminal and Times Square.Runners end the race near the iconic TCS New York City Marathon finish line in Central Park.The event has a star-studded professional athlete field that features nine Olympians and nine Paralympians, including all four defending champions in Ben True (USA), Buze Diriba (ETH), Ernst van Dyk (RSA), and Manuela Schr (SUI), along with 2018 Boston Marathon champion Des Linden (USA) and Olympic silver medalist Paul Chelimo (USA) who will be making his much-anticipated debut at the half-marathon distance.In addition to the professional athletes and 25,000 citizen runners covering the 13.1 miles from Brooklyn to Manhattan, nearly 1,000 youth runners will participate in 1200-meter heats through Times Square in the Rising New York Road Runners race at the United Airlines NYC Half. NYRR is celebrating 20 years of providing free youth running programs, serving nearly 250,000 youth across the country annually through Rising New York Road Runners.----------