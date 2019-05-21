Sports

Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda dead at 70

Formula One great Niki Lauda, who won two of his world titles after a horrific crash that left him with serious burns and went on to become a prominent figure in the aviation industry, has died. He was 70.

Lauda's family issued a statement saying the three-time world champion "passed away peacefully" on Monday.

Walter Klepetko, a doctor who performed a lung transplant on Lauda last year, said on Tuesday: "Niki Lauda has died. I have to confirm that."

The family statement said: "His unique successes as a sportsman and entrepreneur are and remain unforgettable. His tireless drive, his straightforwardness and his courage remain an example and standard for us all. Away from the public gaze he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. We will miss him very much."

Lauda won the F1 drivers' championship in 1975 and 1977 with Ferrari, and in 1984 with McLaren.

In 1976, he was badly burned when he crashed during the German Grand Prix, but he made an astonishingly fast return to racing just six weeks later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscelebrity deathsrace car
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman critically hurt by falling tree branch in Manhattan park
Off-duty FDNY attacked while defending elderly couple on UES
Car crashes into home in St. Albans, homeowner furious
Judge grants Bay Area family right to dead son's sperm
Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all its 650 stores
Man found stabbed inside Midtown CVS
AccuWeather: Breezy and cooler Tuesday
Show More
Suffolk burglary spree comes to end following police chase
1 dead, 1 critical after garbage truck backs into motorcycle
Justice for Junior trial: Key witness takes the stand
Parents frustrated as lottery for NJ preschool has to be done over
NJ officers placed on leave after teen pinned, punched on video
More TOP STORIES News