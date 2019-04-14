tiger woods

Tiger Woods wins Masters for first time since 2005

Tiger Woods hits to the fourth green during the final round for the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The comeback is complete. Tiger Woods has his fifth Masters title.

The 43-year-old Woods shot a 2-under 70 for one-stroke victory Sunday and his 15th major championship. But it was his first since the 2008 U.S. Open, capping a remarkable recovery from debilitating injuries and embarrassing personal problems.

Woods showed he still had the game to compete with the world's best when he triumphed in last year's Tour Championship, his first victory of any kind since 2013.

Now, he's back on top with his first green jacket at Augusta National since 2005.

In a final round that was played in threesomes off both tees to stay ahead of approaching thunderstorms, Woods grabbed the outright lead for the first time with a two-putt birdie at No. 15.

Then, with Olympic champion Michael Phelps standing behind him on the tee at the par-3 16th, Woods wrapped things up by sticking an 8-iron within 2 feet of the cup for another birdie and a two-stroke lead.

Francesco Molinari began the day with a two-shot advantage over Woods and Tony Finau. But the Italian self-destructed on the back side, dunking two balls in the water on the way to double-bogeys at the 12th and 15th holes.

This is the first time Woods has ever come from behind on the final day to win a major championship, leaving him three behind Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major titles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgeorgiamastersgolfu.s. & worldtiger woods
TIGER WOODS
Police: Tiger Woods was asleep at wheel, no alcohol in system
Clips from Tiger Woods' field sobriety test
Video from inside the police station of Tiger Woods' arrest
New video shows Tiger Woods taking breathalyzer
TOP STORIES
Student critically hurt in fall from tower at Fordham University
Police search for attacker who threw urine on 2 MTA workers
Investigation into massive fire that destroyed NJ boardwalk cafe
Baby born without skin to receive life-saving treatment
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back up after outage
Anti-violence activists lead NYC march honoring Nipsey Hussle
Citi Bike pulls fleet of e-bikes from service due to brake issues
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy Sunday
MTA: 1 in 5 riders do not pay bus fare
Melon recalled after possible salmonella sickens 93
Some overnight L train service to be suspended for 10 days
Roosevelt Island Cherry Blossom Festival blooms into nightmare for subway riders
More TOP STORIES News