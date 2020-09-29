nfl

Titans suspend activities after positive COVID-19 tests, Vikings also stop activities

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have suspended all in-person activities Tuesday after several positive COVID-19 tests in the Titans organization.

"On Tuesday morning, the Titans COVID testing results returned three new player positives and five new personnel positives," the NFL said in a morning statement.



The NFL said the Titans have suspended all in-person club activities starting Tuesday.

The Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, will also suspend in-person club activities, the NFL said.

"Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments," the NFL said.

The statement continued, "All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration."

