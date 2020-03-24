Coronavirus

Coronavirus news: Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021

Global sports officials are working on 'scenario planning' for the Olympic games, currently still set for July 24 - August 9.

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO -- The Tokyo Olympics are officially postponed to 2021 by International Olympic Committee.

IOC President Thomas Bach agreed "100%" to a proposal of postponing the Tokyo Olympics for about one year until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tuesday.

Abe said after his telephone talks with Bach that he requested a postponement "taking into consideration the current circumstances" and to secure an environment in which athletes can perform at their best and crowds can be safe and secure.
He added that he hoped to reschedule the Olympics as a proof of human victory over the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe held telephone talks with Bach after the IOC said it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympicsathletescoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Couple in Okla. get married on Facebook Live amid COVID-19 crisis
NYPD begins enforcing social distancing as cases reach alarming rate
NJ's first lady announces Pandemic Relief Fund
Man dies after ingesting fish tank additive to prevent COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD begins enforcing social distancing as cases reach alarming rate
Coronavirus 'attack rate' is 1 in 1,000 in NYC area, here for weeks
Man dies after ingesting fish tank additive to prevent COVID-19
Florida governor wants travelers from NY, NJ to self-isolate
Brooklyn principal 1 of 125 coronavirus deaths in NYC
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
NJ's first lady announces Pandemic Relief Fund
Show More
China to lift in lockdown in most virus-hit province as COVID-19 cases decrease
New York cases soar over 20,000 as officials race to increase hospital capacity
Rutgers researchers working on rapid 45-minute COVID-19 test
AccuWeather: Nice bounce-back day
New Jersey testing site reaches capacity before opening again
More TOP STORIES News