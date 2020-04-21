tom brady

Tom Brady kicked out of Florida park closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. -- Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady learned Monday that it won't get you anything when you're caught working out in a park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news briefing Monday that the new Buccaneers quarterback was spotted working out by himself at a park downtown by staff patrol.

The staffer went over to tell him he had to leave and she recognized the man to be the 42-year-old Brady.

"He's been sighted," Castor said.

The City of Tampa tweeted from its page Monday, "Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can't wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles - until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the
curve."



Brady recently moved his family into a furnished mansion he's renting from former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter in Tampa.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP left the New England Patriots and signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in free agency, joining a team with the worst winning percentage in league history.
