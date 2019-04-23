Jersey Shore town to continue Kate Smith's 'God Bless America' recording despite allegations

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Kate Smith's rendition of "God Bless America" will continue to be heard in one New Jersey shore town, despite allegations of racism against the late singer.
Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano said his town would continue to play the song along the boardwalk throughout the summer.
He said he doesn't think Smith's recording should be banned because of the furor over songs that some believe were meant to be satirical.
The New York Yankees suspended the use of Smith's recording of "God Bless America' during the seventh-inning stretch while they investigate the allegation.
The New York Daily News reported Thursday there are conflicting claims about Smith's 1939 song "That's Why Darkies Were Born." The song originated in the 1931 Broadway revue "George White's Scandals," and was considered satire. It was recorded by Smith and also by Paul Robeson, who was black.
The team said in a statement: "The Yankees have been made aware of a recording that had been previously unknown to us and decided to immediately and carefully review this new information. The Yankees take social, racial and cultural insensitivities very seriously. And while no final conclusions have been made, we are erring on the side of sensitivity."
The Philadelphia Flyers removed a statue of Smith outside the NHL team's arena Sunday, two days after covering it.
"The NHL principle 'Hockey is for Everyone' is at the heart of everything the Flyers stand for," Flyers President Paul Holmgren said in a statement. "As a result, we cannot stand idle while material from another era gets in the way of who we are today."
On Friday, the Flyers said Smith's "God Bless America" recording had been removed from their library.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
