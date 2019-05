Trump on Kentucky Derby interference controversy: 'The best horse did NOT win'

EMBED >More News Videos In 1968, a failed drug test led officials to controversially disqualify Kentucky Derby winner Dancer's Image.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump blasted first-finisher Maximum Security's disqualification from the Kentucky Derby over interference tweeting Sunday that "only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur.""It was a rough and tumble race on a wet and sloppy track, actually, a beautiful thing to watch," Trump wrote, saying the decision "was not a good one.""The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby - not even close!" he added.Maximum Security became the first winner disqualified for interference in the Derby's 145-year history, leading to an agonizing wait and an eventual stunning reversal that made 65-1 shot Country House the winner Saturday.Country House finished second in the slop before objections were raised, causing a 22-minute delay while three stewards repeatedly reviewed different video angles before they unanimously elevated him into the winner's circle.Country House was dismissed as a long shot with a bad post on the far outside. It was only the chestnut colt's second win in seven career starts and his first stakes victory.