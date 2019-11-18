Sports

Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello, 23, found dead in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Minnesota Twins prospect Ryan Costello was found dead in his hotel room in New Zealand on Monday, days after joining the Auckland Tuatara in the Australian Baseball League.

The 23-year-old third baseman died in his sleep, apparently of natural causes, team officials said.

"The Tuatara express their deepest condolences to Ryan's family back home in the United States and to the whole Minnesota Twins organization," the club said in the statement.

The statement said Costello's teammates were "naturally devastated" by the news. Concerns were raised when Costello failed to report for practice Monday morning, days ahead of the Tuatara's opening game of the 2019-20 ABL season.

Costello was traded to Minnesota last year as part of a deal that sent Zach Duke to the Seattle Mariners.

"On behalf of the entire organization, the Twins send their most sincere condolences to Ryan's family, friends, coaches and teammates," the Twins said in a statement.

Born in Hartford, Connecticut, Costello played minor league baseball for the Clinton Lumberjacks and later for the Fort Myers Miracle during their 2018 championship run.

In an interview with Twins Daily in October 2018, Costello said his greatest strength is "my ability to stay positive through tough times and understand that it's part of the game and ups and downs are going to come."

He spoke of his desire to spend time with family after his first professional season in 2019.

"My dad has a bass boat and has had it since I was a kid," Costello told Twins Daily. "The first thing we do when I go home is go fishing.

"I've been home for seven days, I've been out fishing about four of those days. I live about five minutes from a river, the Connecticut River, so we go fishing on the river a lot."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsminnesotamlbbaseballu.s. & worldminnesota twins
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI man missing nearly a month after landing at JFK on Oct. 28
Woman found dead in Staten Island woods ruled homicide
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Ford unveils all-electric Mustang compact SUV
2 brothers shot, 1 fatally, at Bronx NYCHA complex
AccuWeather: Damp, windy and chilly Monday
Grand Central Terminal's annual Holiday Fair begins
Show More
Video: Arizona deputy pins 15-year-old quadruple amputee to the ground
Suspect sought after teen found fatally stabbed on NYC sidewalk
Livery driver accused of stabbing customer to turn himself in
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
Police searching for gunman who shot at Fresno family gathering
More TOP STORIES News