UFC star Conor McGregor has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct in a Brooklyn court Thursday, avoiding jail time.It stems from an incident caught on camera, where McGregor is accused of throwing a hand-truck into a bus. It smashed a window during a UFC media day at Barclays Center in April.Under the plea deal, the judge sentenced him to community service, anger management, and imposed orders of protection involving two other fighters until July 25, 2020.The two fighters, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, were injured by shattered glass and were unable to compete.25-year-old Cian Cowley, a fighter who trains with McGregor, was also charged in the incident.----------