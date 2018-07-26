UFC star Conor McGregor will be back in a Brooklyn court amid ongoing plea negotiations following a Barclays Center melee.McGregor has said he hopes this all gets worked out.Prosecutors said when he was there last month they were working on a plea deal.It is expected to be revealed if a deal was reached or not on Thursday morning.It stems from an incident caught on camera, where McGregor is accused of throwing a hand-truck into a bus. It smashed a window during a UFC media day at Barclays Center in April.25-year-old Cian Cowley, a fighter who trains with McGregor, was also charged.Two fighters, Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg, were injured by shattered glass and were unable to compete.McGregor faces felony and misdemeanor charges for the melee, which could lead to seven years in prison and a revoked visa.His hope is that will be avoided with a plea deal.----------