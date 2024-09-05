Ugandan Olympic athlete dies after being set on fire by former partner

Ugandan long-distance runner Rebecca Cheptegei has died four days after being doused in petrol and set on fire by her former partner, authorities have announced.

Cheptegei -- who had been receiving treatment at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret City, Kenya -- succumbed to her injuries after sustaining burns to almost 80% of her body in the attack which occurred on Sunday.

Cheptegei was doused with a can of gasoline before being set on fire during an argument over land, according to a police report. Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital announced Cheptegei had passed away at the age of 33 after her organs failed on Thursday, according to hospital spokesperson Owen Menach.

"We have learnt of the sad passing of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei following a vicious attack by her boyfriend," Donald Rukare, Head of Uganda's Olympics Committee, announced on Thursday writing on X. "May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure."

The Ugandan marathon runner had recently competed in the women's marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing in 44th place with a personal best time this season of 2:32:14, just a month before the fatal attack.

The Ugandan athlete had been living in northwestern Kenya, her father saying she recently bought land in Trans Nzoia County to build a home and be closer to Kenya's athletics training centers.

Cheptegei's Kenyan partner who carried out the attack -- identified as Dickson Ndiema -- is said to have sustained "serious burns" in the attack and is receiving treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Uganda's Athletics Federation said they are "deeply saddened" by the passing of Cheptegei.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence," the federation announced on Thursday. "As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice."

The incident is the latest in a string of domestic violence cases against female athletes in Kenya.

In 2021, Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death in her home in Iten, in northwest Kenya. Just a few weeks earlier the rising athletics star had set a new women's 10 kilometer road running record at the "Adizero: Road to Records" event in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Tirop's husband -- Ibrahim Rotich -- was subsequently arrested and charged with her murder. The case is currently ongoing.

Just a year later in 2022, Kenyan-Bahraini athlete Damaris Muthee Mutua, 28, was found murdered at her home in the same town, with Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations saying her cause of death was strangulation.

Kenyan police launched a manhunt for Mutua's Ethiopian boyfriend -- Eskinder Hailemaryam Folie -- who is the main suspect in her murder and is alleged to have fled Kenya.

If you need help or know someone in need of help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for confidential support 24/7/365. The number is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). You can also text the word "START" to 88788.