US falls 1-0 to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup Final

U.S. midfielder Christian Pulisic, right, controls the ball against Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo during the first half of the CONCACAF Gold Cup final July 7, 2019. ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))

FRESNO, Calif. -- The United States men's national team fell 1-0 to Mexico in the Gold Cup final.

Although the game was played at Soldier Field in Chicago, commentators said it was a decidedly "pro-Mexican" crowd.

After a scoreless first half, Mexico's Jonathan dos Santos opened the scoring. His goal hit the underside of the crossbar and went in to give Mexico a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute.

The US had plenty of chances after the Mexican goal with 7 total corner kicks but couldn't break through.

It was the sixth time the two sides met in the Gold Cup final and Mexico improved to 5-1 in the series all time.

Earlier in the day the US women's national team won their 4th World Cup beating the Netherlands 2-0.
