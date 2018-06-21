U.S. Open ballperson tryouts: Do you have what it takes?

SPORTS

Amy Freeze reports on what it takes to be a U.S. Open ballperson.

FLUSHING MEADOWS, Queens (WABC) --
Calling all Tennis lovers: The U.S. Open will hold tryouts for ballpersons next Tuesday, offering a chance to be on the court with the best tennis players in the world.

And the pressure-filled job will be a little different this year.

Veteran ballperson LaRay Fowler was first on the court when she was just 13, and this will be her 21st U.S. Open.

She knows the job and has some advice.

"You want to get the ball off the court as fast as possible while being agile and athletic," she said.

The 50th U.S. Open tournament breaks tradition, and understanding the change could be a huge advantage at tryouts.

Every Grand Slam event has done away with throwing the ball. Instead, they all roll it. This year, for the first time, the U.S. Open ball people will actually be rolling the ball down the court. And the members of Adelphi Bowling say the key is in the follow-through.

"They're attentive, they're fast, they're agile," U.S. Open ballperson director Tina Taps said. "They have really good hands, because that ball, with the fuzz and stuff, it's kind of slippery and it gets away from you pretty easily."

It's a lot of focus and pressure, with tennis stars waiting for their ball. So everything must be quick.

The U.S. Open public callbacks will be held Tuesday, with 500 people ages 14 and up are expected to vie for the paid positions. There is no experience necessary. Just show up Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

