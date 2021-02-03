Video shows skier, snowboarder hitting slopes on streets of Staten Island

That's what a skier and snowboarder did as they took to the streets during Monday's snowstorm.
Resident Tom Ferrie mapped out his neighborhood with snowboarder Scott Raffo, using the app "MapMyRun" and GPS, careful to avoid any big hills to go up.
He had such a good run "urban skiing" that he did it again on Tuesday.
And he hopes to hit the slopes of Staten Island once again soon.
