all-star game

VP Harris, Michael B. Jordan kick off NBA All-Star coverage with conversation on COVID vaccine, HBCUs

ATLANTA -- Before basketball fans watch team captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant go head-to-head, the 2021 NBA All-Star Game will open with a special conversation between Vice President Kamala Harris and actor Michael B. Jordan to promote COVID-19 vaccine use and highlight historically Black colleges and universities.



In the prerecorded talk through Zoom, the two discuss "how the VP's time at Howard University shaped her career, her love of basketball and the need to remain vigilant to stop the spread of COVID-19 and promote the efficacy of the vaccine," according to the NBA.

The conversation will kick off coverage of the 70th annual All-Star Game at 8 p.m. ET, which airs Sunday on TNT and ESPN Radio, live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Typically, the All-Star Game is part of a larger All-Star weekend, which gathers the best players in the NBA.

This year, though, the court will see all the All-Star action on a single night -- including the game itself, a skills challenge, the three-point contest and slam dunk halftime competition.

Starting alongside LeBron are Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks, Stephen Curry of the Warriors, Luka Doncic of the Mavericks and Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets as starters.

Durant, who is injured and won't play, is starting with Bradley Beal of the Wizards, Joel Embiid of the 76ers, Kyrie Irving of the Nets, Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgeorgiakamala harrisall star gamenbacovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALL-STAR GAME
All-Star Jerseys Were Designed to Honor Chicago's Basketball History
NBA All-Star weekend was about honoring Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant at forefront of All-Star Weekend
NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect sought in shooting of 59-year-old man at NYC bus stop
Biden marking 'Bloody Sunday' by signing voting rights order
Protest planned after 2 more women accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior
NJ couple celebrates golden anniversary with vaccine
Ohio college student in critical condition after alleged hazing incident
Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah
COVID Updates: Superspreading concerns for NBA All-Star Game, spring break
Show More
NYRR welcomes back in-person races for 1st time since start of pandemic
Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against rules
She found what? Woman finds hidden apartment behind bathroom mirror
Police officers rush into burning home to rescue beloved dog, cat
Trump set to return to NYC for first visit since leaving office
More TOP STORIES News