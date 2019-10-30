'Countdown to the Starting Line': Watch our half-hour marathon special

Resources

Join us on Saturday, November 2 for our half-hour special "Countdown to the Starting Line" at 5:30 a.m. (repeat at 11:30 p.m.) hosted by Eyewitness News Anchor David Novarro and 2017 TCS NYC Marathon winner Shalane Flanagan.We'll give viewers all the pre-race highlights of this annual NYC event where thousands of runners from all over the world converge on the Big Apple for what is called "New York's biggest block party."Eyewitness News Meteorologist Amy Freeze takes a look at the iconic 5-borough course, while Sports Anchor Ryan Field gives us a report on which top runners to look for as well as a profile on American Daniel Romanchuk, who will be defending his Wheelchair Division title he won last year.With another inspiring story, Sports Anchor Sam Ryan tells us about an "everyday" competitor, who, with the help of New York Presbyterian Hospital specialists, overcame incredible odds to run the marathon.You will learn some interesting facts about the long tradition of the New York City Marathon and find out about the New York Apple Growers,We'll visit the Marathon Expo and hear about running programs from New York Road Runners geared to New York City youth, helping develop the next generation of Marathon runners. In addition, you will learn some valuable tips for running enthusiasts.