A young girl in Pennsylvania who says she's the victim of extreme bullying has a roster of new friends.That's after the New York Yankees responded to her viral video detailing her experience.Ten-year-old Cassidy Slater posted her video on Facebook.In it, she uses hand written messages to tell the story of her bullying, which she says has gone on for the last four years.Now a fourth-grader, Cassidy says a group "hit me, kicked me, pulled me by my hair, pushed me, stepped on me, spit on me." And she says school administrators did nothing."The teacher just ignored this," she said. "She acted like she didn't hear it but she does."The heart wrenching video caught the eye of the Bronx Bombers, who responded with a video mirroring Cassidy's messages with their own messages of support."It's not right for someone to be bullied like that and I think it's just awesome to know that we came together as an organization to use our platform to be able to help her out," said Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks.The players told Cassidy they look up to her and are inspired by her.The Yankees reminded her that she's not alone because the entire team is now among her friends."Bullying happens, it's tough," said Yankees relief pitcher David Robertson. "You hate to hear about it but it seems like she's got a good head on her shoulders, she's a tough girl."A girl with 25 new teammates who make it clear, they have Cassidy's back."Hopefully we can make a difference not only in this situation but across the country that it's not OK," said Yankees manager Aaron Boone.Cassidy's mother says she cried when she saw the Yankees video. She has a standing offer to meet her new friends in the Bronx.----------