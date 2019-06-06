Golden State Warriors

We The Lost? Toronto Raptors post pregame photo on wrong bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Toronto Raptors were roasted on Twitter after posting a photo of the team on the Golden Gate Bridge.



Many on social media reminded the team that the Golden State Warriors play in Oakland.


















Get hyped about the Golden State Warriors here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandnba finalsbuzzworthygolden gate bridgebay bridgetoronto raptorssocial mediagolden state warriorsbasketballtwitter
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors' Curry to wear 'Thank You, Oakland' shoes during Game 3
Chipotle giving away $1 million worth of burritos during NBA Finals
2019 NBA playoffs: Matchups, schedules, news and more
Everything to know for the opening round of the 2019 NBA playoffs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Guilty plea in crash that killed 5 NJ family members in Delaware
Woman given 3 days to live at birth graduates NY college
46 ice cream trucks seized in New York City
7-year-old boy struck by bullet in NYC, suspect seen fleeing
Man sought in abduction, sex assault of 9-year-old girl in CT
Mysterious Dominican Republic vacation deaths under investigation
Dachshund named Buddy dies after being shot with BB gun on LI
Show More
Man found sleeping in stolen car flees cops, crashes into PD cruiser
AccuWeather: Some storms tonight, more Thursday
Man dies after random assault by stranger on NJ street
Dashcam shows crash that killed NJ college student, 2 others
Florida daycare worker charged with child abuse
More TOP STORIES News