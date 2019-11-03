NEW YORK CITY -- As you can imagine, it takes a lot of work - and a lot of people - to pull off an event like the TCS New York City Marathon.
More than 12,000 volunteers pitch in to make this a special day.
Michelle Charlesworth has their story.
----------
* More TCS NYC Marathon coverage
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
What it takes to put on the TCS NYC Marathon
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News