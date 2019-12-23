Philadelphia Eagles

'Who is this?' Man crashes Eagles postgame news conference

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was interrupted during his postgame press conference on Sunday night by a man who seemed to not belong in the room.

Following the Eagles' 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, Pederson was answering questions from credentialed personnel when a man interrupts.

Video of the incident captures the man muttering some inaudible slurs before he mentions "meeting Eli next week," presumably attempting to ask a question regarding the Eagles' matchup against the New York Giants next weekend.

Pederson then says, "Who, who is this? Is he credentialed," before the man is escorted out by security.

Jokingly, Pederson then says, "Holy cow. This will be on SportsCenter."

The Eagles, who have kept their playoff hopes alive, will face the Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
