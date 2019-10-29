2019 tcs nyc marathon

Widow of fallen NYPD Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo running NYC Marathon in his honor

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three years after NYPD Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo died in the line of duty, his wife is running the TCS New York City marathon in his honor.

With days to go before the marathon, Lisa Tuozzolo is preparing for the race and obsessing about the course she will soon face - but she has already conquered so much more.

"This is a little bit of a physical metaphor of my life," she said. "26.2 miles of keeping going and not stopping and forging ahead."

It was three years ago when her husband said goodbye to Lisa and their two boys, Austin and Joseph, and left for work at the 43 precinct in the Bronx.

But he never came home.

He was killed in the line of duty when a man pull a gun and shot him in the chest.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Widow, colleagues of slain NYPD sergeant Paul Tuozzolo share their stories

Last year, two years to the day since Lisa's loss, a friend of hers ran the marathon in her husband's honor and wore his shield number on his bib.

And now it is her turn. Tuozzolo has been training hard for months, and during the race, she'll be joined at each mile by a different member of Paul's precinct - all while she raises money to support other families of fallen heroes.

"I'm doing this for Paul. I know he's looking down and one side of his mouth he's saying am I nuts am I out of my mind, and on the other side he's saying how proud he is of me for proving that nothing's gonna knock me down," Lisa said.

Tuozzolo has already raised several thousand dollars for the Silver Shield foundation, which provides educational assistance to the kids of fallen first responders.

----------
* More TCS NYC Marathon coverage
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citynypdnypd sgt tuozzolo killed2019 tcs nyc marathon
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2019 TCS NYC MARATHON
Racked Stretch is helping marathoners keep their mobility
Blind veteran training for first NYC marathon
Former 'Bachelorette' prepares to tackle the TCS NYC Marathon
Get ready for Marathon Week in New York! Tickets for Race-Week fun, food, and course tours
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plane crash causes multiple homes in NJ to burst into flames
Residents run toward disaster to help neighbors after plane crash
Falling debris slams into car of cab driver waiting for customer in Queens
Grandfather arrested in death of toddler on cruise ship
Teen suspect turns self in for NYC girl's shooting
Westchester residents demand action on 'antiquated' road
NCAA to allow athletes to cash in on their fame
Show More
Suffolk County task force studying response to Sandy releases report
Alex Trebek surprises man with autism with phone call
3 NJ firefighters injured when truck slams into firetruck
NYC Council to vote on bike lanes master plan
Police ID body of woman found in Staten Island woods
More TOP STORIES News