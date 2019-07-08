NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade Wednesday for the Women's World Cup champions.
The United States team will be honored with a parade up the stretch of Broadway known as the Canyon of Heroes, starting at 9:30 a.m.
You can watch the parade on Channel 7. We will also be streaming on abc7NY.com and on the app.
The US won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row by beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday.
Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.
Rapinoe scored in the 61st minute after a video review determined Stefanie van der Gragt had fouled Alex Morgan with a kick to the shoulder in the penalty area.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio needed just a few seconds after the final whistle to invite the team to the ticker-tape parade.
"You have inspired the entire country - and New York City knows how to celebrate champions." the mayor tweeted.
The Mayor's Office says that a limited number of tickets will be available to the general public to attend the ceremony at City Hall, which will take place at 10:30 a.m. following the parade.
Registration will open HERE at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 8.
The soccer team touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. Monday where they were met with cheers and a banner saying "Congratulations Team USA!"
The team members gathered on the tarmac for a toast and posed for pictures as they sang "We Are The Champions."
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
New York City to hold ticker tape parade honoring Women's World Cup Champions
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News