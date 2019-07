New York City to hold ticker tape parade honoring Women's World Cup Champions

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade Wednesday for the Women's World Cup champions.The United States team will be honored with a parade up the stretch of Broadway known as the Canyon of Heroes, starting at 9:30 a.m.The US won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row by beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday.Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.Rapinoe scored in the 61st minute after a video review determined Stefanie van der Gragt had fouled Alex Morgan with a kick to the shoulder in the penalty area.New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio needed just a few seconds after the final whistle to invite the team to the ticker-tape parade."You have inspired the entire country - and New York City knows how to celebrate champions." the mayor tweeted.The Mayor's Office says that a limited number of tickets will be available to the general public to attend the ceremony at City Hall, which will take place at 10:30 a.m. following the parade.Registration will open HERE at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 8.The soccer team touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. Monday where they were met with cheers and a banner saying "Congratulations Team USA!"The team members gathered on the tarmac for a toast and posed for pictures as they sang "We Are The Champions."