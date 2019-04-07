Famous wrestler Bret 'The Hitman' Hart attacked while giving speech at Barclays

Someone seemed to come out of nowhere, and tackled 61-year-old wrestler Bret 'The Hitman' Hart - in front of a stunned audience.
Someone from the crowd just ran into the ring and tackled Bret Hart during his WWE Hall of Fame speech. Here’s the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/oZXjnUj2kp— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 7, 2019
The 26-year-old man was quickly subdued. He is now in custody and faces criminal charges.
The induction event resumed after the fan was taken into custody.
