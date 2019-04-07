Sports

Famous wrestler Bret 'The Hitman' Hart attacked while giving speech at Barclays

(Rick Scuteri)

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN (WABC) -- It looked like it was part of the show, but police say an attack on a famous wrestler while he was giving a speech during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday at the Barclays Center was not staged.

Someone seemed to come out of nowhere, and tackled 61-year-old wrestler Bret 'The Hitman' Hart - in front of a stunned audience.



The 26-year-old man was quickly subdued. He is now in custody and faces criminal charges.

The induction event resumed after the fan was taken into custody.



