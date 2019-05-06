Sports

XFL games will air on ABC, ESPN when league starts in 2020

The XFL has reached multiyear agreements with ESPN and Fox Sports to broadcast its games beginning in 2020.

The league also announced Monday that its season will start Feb. 8, the weekend after the NFL season ends with the Super Bowl.

This is the second time Vince McMahon has launched a football league. The first version of the XFL lasted one season in 2001 - joint venture of WWE and NBC.

All 43 XFL games - 40 regular season, three playoffs - will be televised with 24 on ABC or Fox. The remainder will air on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and FS2.

The eight-team league has set its schedule with most games on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN will show the championship game April 26.

The XFL will have teams in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington.
