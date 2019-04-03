Sports

Yankee infielder Tyler Wade rushes from Scranton to the Bronx in an Uber after late call-up

EMBED <>More Videos

The over 100-mile ride from Scranton to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx took about 2 and a half hours and got Wade there during the seventh inning.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After he was called-up to the New York Yankees just before their game Monday night, infielder Tyler Wade requested an Uber to help him get there quickly.

When the Yankees were forced to put third baseman Miguel Andujar on the injured list, they called upon Wade, who was in Scranton with the team's Triple-A affiliate.

The over 100-mile ride from Scranton to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx took about 2 and a half hours and got Wade there during the seventh inning.

Wade told reporters after the game he rushed to the stadium because he knew the team was shorthanded after Andujar's late placement on the injured list.

He didn't make it into the game, but the Yankees won 3-1 over the Detroit Tigers.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbronxnew york citymlbbaseballnew york yankeesyankee stadiumuber
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Search on for missing NYC public school teacher, mother of 3
1 teen dead, 2 hurt after out-of-control car crashes in Brooklyn
Police arrest suspect Eric Holder in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Man inspired to run marathon after suicide of Sandy Hook parent
Candlelight vigil for slain college student held in her NJ hometown
Man gets 15 years in beating death of 3-year-old NYC boy
Thousands crowd NYC streets for rabbi's funeral; 2 officers hurt
Show More
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
3 more suspects arrested after murder victim ran for his life
50 Cent sells opulent Connecticut mansion 12 years later
CT bus driver assaulted by passenger, fired after incident
Exclusive: Jury foreman on Vetrano verdict - 'It was a slam dunk'
More TOP STORIES News