Yankee infielder Tyler Wade rushes from Scranton to the Bronx in an Uber after late call-up

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After he was called-up to the New York Yankees just before their game Monday night, infielder Tyler Wade requested an Uber to help him get there quickly.When the Yankees were forced to put third baseman Miguel Andujar on the injured list, they called upon Wade, who was in Scranton with the team's Triple-A affiliate.The over 100-mile ride from Scranton to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx took about 2 and a half hours and got Wade there during the seventh inning.Wade told reporters after the game he rushed to the stadium because he knew the team was shorthanded after Andujar's late placement on the injured list.He didn't make it into the game, but the Yankees won 3-1 over the Detroit Tigers.----------