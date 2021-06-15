coronavirus new york city

Yankee Stadium to resume 100% capacity on Friday

Coronavirus update for NYC
NEW YORK CITY -- The New York Yankees will resume 100% capacity at Yankee Stadium starting with Friday night's series opener against the Oakland Athletics.

The team made the big announcement on Tuesday.



More than half the 30 teams have announced plans to resume full capacity.

Only Texas began this season at 100% after fans weren't permitted during the shortened 2020 regular season because of the coronavirus.

Others announcing the move to full capacity in-season have been Atlanta (May 7), Arizona (May 25), Boston (May 29), Kansas City (May 31), Baltimore (June 1), Cincinnati and Cleveland (June 2). Detroit (June 8), the Chicago Cubs and Washington (June 11), Philadelphia (June 12), St. Louis (June 14), the Chicago White Sox, Houston and Milwaukee (June 25), and Minnesota (July 5).


