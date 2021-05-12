Yankees ace Gerrit Cole set to pitch amid uncertainty after coaches test positive for COVID

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY -- Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is set to pitch Wednesday at rival Tampa Bay, but it's unclear which New York staff members will be available with third base coach Phil Nevin and first base coach Reggie Willits away from the team after positive COVID-19 tests.Following a 3-1 win in the series opener Tuesday night, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said another staff member tested positive as well, but did not provide further details.All three coaches mentioned are fully vaccinated.Several coaches missed the game due to contact tracing, but Boone said the tracing did not include any players. Nevin was under quarantine protocol in Tampa, Florida."He's doing OK," Boone said.Bench coach Carlos Mendoza replaced Nevin at third base Tuesday, and minor league coordinator Mario Garza filled in for Willits at first."It's a little scary, definitely," Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez said through a translator. "You don't want to contract the virus and be out 10 days or so. Lucky that no player was infected and we were able to play tonight. That's all you can do, you just focus on the game, focus on doing our job, try to get through it."Pitching coach Matt Blake was not visible in the bullpen area when starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery warmed up before Tuesday's game."There's a few people that we sent home just as a precaution to make sure," Boone said before the game. "We're doing all we can to stay healthy. A little bit of a skeleton staff but nothing we can't handle."The Yankees on April 30 were able to relax MLB protocols after reaching an 85% vaccination rate among players and staff such as managers, coaches and athletic trainers."We'll have to definitely evaluate and make sure we're doing everything we possibly can to prevent things from happening," Boone said.Boone said the Yankees were continuing to prepare as though they will play Wednesday night.Cole, who resumed wearing a mask during a pregame Zoom session Tuesday, said the players were comfortable playing the game. They voted to play during a pregame meeting."As a whole, we're going to press on," Cole said. "I don't think this is going to be over for a few years. I think we're going to have to be dealing with this kind of thing for a while. And every time these things come up, we're going to have to adapt and learn, just as a species."Cole wore a mask in the dugout during Tuesday night's game."We've all learned that playing through a pandemic last year, nothing surprises you, but it catches you off guard a little bit," Boone said. "Playing the 2020 season, going through spring training, playing this year and not having an issue, it still hits you, it still stops you in your tracks. Without question we're certainly more equipped to deal with it."