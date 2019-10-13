Sports

Yankees beat Astros 7-0 in Game 1 of ALCS

HOUSTON, Texas (WABC) -- Gleyber Torres kept up his October surge with a homer and five RBIs, Masahiro Tanaka polished his playoff resume and the New York Yankees blanked the Houston Astros 7-0 Saturday night in the AL Championship Series opener.

With so much attention focused on the Astros aces, Tanaka showed he more than belonged on this stage, too. He threw one-hit ball for six innings to outpitch Zack Greinke, improving to 5-2 with a 1.32 ERA in the postseason.

Torres did his part in this matchup of 100-win behemoths with a go-ahead double, a solo homer, a two-run single and an RBI grounder. Moved up to third in the batting order after mashing in a sweep of Minnesota, the 22-year-old star became the youngest AL player to drive in five runs during a postseason game.

Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela also homered and right fielder Aaron Judge turned in the key play, catching a line drive and doubling Alex Bregman off first base.

The Yankees will try to build on their early momentum when James Paxton starts against 21-game winner Justin Verlander in Game 2 on Sunday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbaseballnew york yankees
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mice, roaches force closure of Barney Greengrass on Upper West Side
Police: Woman killed by SUV while crossing Brooklyn intersection
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
4 men killed in shooting at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
Firefighters rescue wedding party from flood waters on Long Island
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Show More
Man charged in murder of 32-year-old woman inside NY apartment
Vision Zero: West Side Highway speed limit reduced to 30 mph
Amazon's 'Alexa' is officially bilingual
Police warn of new scam targeting Uber customers
Kipchoge becomes first athlete to run marathon under 2 hours
More TOP STORIES News