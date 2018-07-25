Yankees bolster AL's best bullpen, beat out rivals in deal for Britton

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Foremost in Brian Cashman's focus much of this past year has been his desire to get one specific thing for his team: outside pitching help.
With Zach Britton now coming into the fold, it's safe to say the New York Yankees general manager's mission is -- in part, at least -- accomplished. In the process of doing that, he also made life a little more difficult for a pair of key American League foes.
That's a win-win. New York's playoff push has officially begun.
Tuesday's Yankees-Orioles trade centered to add Britton to the bullpen is only a partial accomplishment for the Bronx Bombers because he's just one piece of the overall puzzle that has the Yankees' attention.
What Cashman and others around the organization have coveted most since last offseason, outside starting pitching help, still has yet to materialize in the trading market. Although there is now less than a week until the conclusion of the non-waiver trade deadline, there still is time for such a move to happen.
But even if that move doesn't come, Britton's addition still greatly bolsters an already remarkably strong bullpen that could be every bit as important to the Yankees this postseason as the arms in the starting rotation.
And there's something else it does. The trade for Britton helps the Yankees play a high-stakes game of keep-away with their fellow American League pennant contenders in Houston and Boston. Both teams reportedly were interested in Britton.
As the Astros and Red Sox show few signs of slowing their respective dashes to the playoffs, the Yankees will gladly take any opportunity to snatch away a well-regarded player they also may have wanted.
"Those are teams that are top teams in the league," Yankees reliever Dellin Betances said. "Adding a guy like Britton is powerful to any bullpen. So obviously getting him on our side -- I don't know if [the deal is] done, but if it's done, it's huge for us."
Just how huge?
Britton entered Tuesday night with 13 strikeouts in 15 innings out of Baltimore's bullpen this season. Although battling injuries the past two years, he has been one of baseball's best closers in recent seasons. Since becoming a full-time reliever in 2014, he's put up the lowest ERA (1.72) for any relief pitcher. Another Yankee, Aroldis Chapman, isn't far behind with a 2.04 ERA in that stretch.
Chapman, still deemed the closer of the Yankees' vaunted bullpen that holds a league-best 2.45 ERA and 448 strikeouts, echoed his fellow flame-throwing teammates in welcoming Britton once the deal is completed.
"When you bring somebody like him in, it gives you the opportunity to rotate and divide the workload," Chapman said through an interpreter.
As the Yankees continue hoping to add one more starter to provide much needed depth behind ace Luis Severino and veterans CC Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka and a seemingly improving Sonny Gray, the extra bullpen help could do wonders in the playoffs.
Now the Yankees, who already have been able to get adequate time off between appearances for their relievers, can give them even more.
"Adding a guy like that, it's just pieces you can kind of play with, and you don't have to go out there and pitch three days in a row, which, I haven't done that all year; most of us haven't really don't that," Betances said. "So adding a guy like that even gives us more help. And we'll keep feeding off that energy back down there in the bullpen."
Britton, like Betances, Chapman and fellow Yankees reliever David Robertson, brings invaluable experience as a closer to this bullpen. His experience with pitching in high-leverage spots could be critical for them in the postseason.
Despite the Yankees already being so strong in the bullpen, there is value in firming that foundation even more, manager Aaron Boone said.
"This time of year, anytime you can add to a strength and cover up a weakness or whatever, if you can add good players to your team, obviously that's a good thing," said Boone, who spoke in generalities after the Yankees' 4-0 win over the Rays on Tuesday because the trade had not yet been made official.
Boone was so coy when speaking about Britton, that he only said seven words when asked specifically about his newest pitcher.
"I know he's got a good sinker," Boone said.
Britton's sinker has been so good lately that this season he's posting the second-best whiff percentage he's ever had with that pitch, according to Statcast. Only the 2016 version of the eight-year veteran's sinker had a higher percentage of swings and misses than this year's 34.6 percent whiff rate.
As good as all of that is, and as good as it may be that the Yankees just snatched a prize away from fellow contenders, the most important part of Britton's addition is that he's expected to be a big help.
"It would just make our bullpen even better," said catcher Austin Romine, who has taken no pleasure facing Britton in the past. "It's already lights out, now adding another back-end guy who can really throw the ball, it's going to do nothing but help us."
