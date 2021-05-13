coronavirus new york city

Yankees carry on through COVID-19 outbreak with 7 confirmed cases

7 members of New York Yankees test positive for COVID: ESPN

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York Yankees continue to be short-staffed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but so far, the team has not had to interrupt its schedule.

Shortstop Gleyber Torres was kept out of Wednesday night's starting lineup at Tampa Bay as a precaution, as the number of confirmed positive tests among the team's coaching and support staff reached seven.

Third base coach Phil Nevin, first base coach Reggie Willits and pitching coach Matt Blake are among those positive, and all seven people who tested positive were vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson shot on April 7.

RELATED | Cole strikes out 12 in eight innings, Yankees beat Rays 1-0

Manager Aaron Boone said MLB's Joint COVID-19 Health and Safety Committee is waiting and reviewing a number of test results.

The New York State Health Department is investigating to determine if the positive tests within the Yankees organization meets the formal definition of a vaccine breakthrough.

"The New York State Department of Health has been in contact with Major League Baseball and the NY Yankees to get a better understanding of where and when these coaches were vaccinated," the statement read. "While there have been anecdotal reports of New Yorkers who have had a positive COVID test 14 or more days after receiving their last vaccine dose, DOH is investigating those cases along with the ones linked to the Yankees further to determine if they meet the formal CDC definition of vaccine breakthrough."

The members of New York's traveling party have been tested at least three times each since Tuesday.

The Yankees have been relaxing virus protocols since April 30 after passing MLB's 85% vaccination threshold among tier 1 staff, including players, coaches and trainers.

RELATED | New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole shows he's an ace for the ages

Boone said the vaccinations were blunting the virus' effects, with only one person showing symptoms.

New York is slated to wrap its series at Tampa Bay Thursday.

