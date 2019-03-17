Yankees CF Hicks (back) to miss opening series

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks told ESPN's Coley Harvey that he will miss Opening Day because of the lower back injury he has been dealing with.
Hicks said he will not play in the opening series against theBaltimore Orioles but expects to be back in the lineup for the second series of the season, which is against the Detroit Tigers. Opening Day is March 28; the Tigers series begins April 1.
Hicks, 29, also told ESPN that he received a second cortisone shot Sunday. He found out Saturday that he would need it while working on some rotational activity.
Last month, Hicks signed a seven-year extension that will keep him undercontract through the 2025 season. The deal will pay Hicks $70 million over seven years, according to ESPN and multiple reports, and includes a club option for 2026.
A .236 career hitter, Hicks was traded to the Yankees from Minnesota after the 2015 season.
After scuffling to a .217 batting average in his first Yankees season and struggling to stay healthy his second year, Hicks had a career year in 2018. He set career highs in games played (137), home runs (27), RBIs (79), runs scored (90) and WAR (4.7).
