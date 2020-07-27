Sports

Yankees concerned after 14 Marlins test positive for coronavirus in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- The New York Yankees are said to be concerned about the visitors' clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where the team is slated to play Monday night, after 14 members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19 following the team's three-game series against the Phillies.

The Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles has been canceled, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan, as coronavirus cases continue to pop up among the team.

Eight more players and two coaches with the Marlins have tested positive for coronavirus, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.

The Marlins wrapped the series against the Phillies on Sunday, and were set to fly home to Miami on Monday, but that flight has been canceled.

Under MLB guidelines, the players will be isolated from the team until they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, show no symptoms for 72 hours, and receive approval from team doctors.

The Yankees opened the season by winning two of three games against the defending champion Washington Nationals in the nation's capital.

J.A. Happ is expected to make his season debut Monday against the Phillies' Jake Arrieta.

The Yankees finished 46-35 in road games in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last year, batting .267 as a team.

