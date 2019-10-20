Sports

Yankees eliminated after 6-4 loss to Astros in Game 6 of ALCS

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
HOUSTON, Texas -- Jose Altuve hit a game-ending homer off Aroldis Chapman with two outs in the ninth inning and the Houston Astros outlasted the New York Yankees 6-4 Saturday night to advance to the World Series for the second time in three years.

In a bullpen game with a back-and-forth finish, DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, two-run shot off Astros closer Roberto Osuna in the top of the ninth. Altuve answered with a two-run drive to left-center, setting off a wild celebration at Minute Maid Park.

Astros ace Gerrit Cole was waiting to pitch a potential Game 7 in this AL Championship Series on Sunday. Instead, the postseason star - undefeated since May 22 - could be lined up for Game 1 at home against the NL champion Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.
