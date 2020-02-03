Yankees Manager Aaron Boone correctly predicts final score of Super Bowl

The Yankees manager tweeted his Super Bowl LIV prediction at 6 p.m.
FWIW- I’m goin w the Chiefs. 31-20. #SuperBowlLIV— Aaron Boone (@AaronBoone) February 2, 2020
Boone said 'for what it's worth, I'm going with the Chiefs, 31-20.'
He was correct.
Patrick Mahomes threw for a pair of touchdowns in the game's final 6:13, helping Kansas City erase a 10-point deficit and beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
Boone then tweeted again, saying congratulations to Andy Reid, adding 'let's go play some baseball!'
Happy for Andy Reid! Now let’s go play some baseball. #Yankees #springtraining #31-20 #mybad #SBLIV— Aaron Boone (@AaronBoone) February 3, 2020
