Yankees-Phillies opener postponed after 14 Marlins test positive for coronavirus

The Yankees were said to be concerned about the visitors' clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park, where the team was slated to play Monday night, after the positive coronavirus tests following the Marlins' three-game series against the Phillies.
The Marlins' home opener against the Baltimore Orioles has been postponed as coronavirus cases continue to pop up among the team.
Eight more players and two coaches with the Marlins tested positive, as the outbreak spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.
Eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total of cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation tell me and @JesseRogersESPN.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020
The Marlins wrapped the series against the Phillies on Sunday, and were set to fly home to Miami on Monday, but that flight has been canceled.
🚨 The Miami Marlins have cancelled their flight from Philly to Miami today @6abc has learned— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 27, 2020
Marlins were scheduled to fly to Miami Sunday after the finale vs Phillies but had postponed until today but now Marlins forced to postpone flight out of Philadelphia again#Marlins https://t.co/bRNf5Yoc1m pic.twitter.com/UydJ7R7oQ8
Under MLB guidelines, the players will be isolated from the team until they test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, show no symptoms for 72 hours, and receive approval from team doctors.
The Yankees opened the season by winning two of three games against the defending champion Washington Nationals in the nation's capital.
J.A. Happ had been expected to make his season debut Monday against the Phillies' Jake Arrieta.
The Yankees finished 46-35 in road games in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last year, batting .267 as a team.
