Yankees pitcher Domingo German placed on leave under MLB domestic violence policy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German was placed on administrative leave under the joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy, MLB officials announced Thursday.

Per the policy, the initial period of administrative leave may last up to seven days, barring an extension.

The MLB Department of Investigations has commenced an investigation into the matter that led to his placement on administrative leave.

"We support this policy which reinforces that domestic violence has no place in our society and cannot be tolerated. We have followed the lead of Major League Baseball and will continue to provide our complete cooperation throughout the investigative process," a spokesperson for the Yankees said in a statement.

The NYPD said there are no complaint reports on file regarding German.

Related topics:
sportsnew york citynew york yankeesdomestic violence
