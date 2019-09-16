Yankees' Mariano Rivera receives Medal of Freedom from President Trump

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Yankees great Mariano Rivera accepts another honor Monday.He is receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump.It comes after Rivera became the first player unanimously elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.The Yankees ace also has a history with President Trump, whom he calls a friend.Rivera took part in the White House Sports and Fitness Day last year and was named co-chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.----------