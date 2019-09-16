Sports

Yankees' Mariano Rivera receives Medal of Freedom from President Trump

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Yankees great Mariano Rivera accepts another honor Monday.

He is receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump.

It comes after Rivera became the first player unanimously elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Yankees ace also has a history with President Trump, whom he calls a friend.

Rivera took part in the White House Sports and Fitness Day last year and was named co-chair of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsthe white housenew york yankeespresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer dies after Bronx motorcycle crash
Driver crashes into front of Brooklyn funeral home, flees
6-year-old escapes attempted abduction in Howell
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Greene
The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek dies at 75, sources say
LI town calls for 'balloon ban' citing environmental issues
UAW says its 49K members at GM plants are now on strike
Show More
2 men killed near NJ funeral home, woman struck by stray bullet
Bicycle traffic to be allowed near UN during General Assembly
Deck collapses during 85-year-old's birthday party in NJ
AccuWeather: Showers first - then a dry week
Man riding bike wanted in 4 gropings in Queens
More TOP STORIES News