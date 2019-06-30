Yankees, Red Sox put up crooked numbers in wild London opener

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox introduced London to America's pastime and the game's most storied rivalry the only way the two teams knew how - with a wild and thrilling slugfest that Europe will never forget.Here's a by-the-numbers breakdown of Saturday's crazy contest between the Yankees and Red Sox in the London series opener.Nearly 60,000 fans packed London Stadium for this historic matchup between the Yankees and Red Sox. If it was offense that they came to see, they got it and a whole lot more!The Yankees ignited the slugfest with six runs in the top of the first inning off of Red Sox starter Rick Porcello, only to be matched by Boston's offense in the bottom half of the inning when they hammered out six runs of their own off of Yankee starter Masahiro Tanaka.The Yankees and Red Sox are well known for their epic games, some of which total more than four hours in duration, but Saturday's 58 minute first inning was on another level.It took a total of 92 pitches between the two teams before the last out of the first inning was recorded. In short, this day was destined to be a bullpen game.The Yankees ultimately prevailed over the Red Sox 17-13, but not before the two teams knocked in 30 combined runs off of 37 hits including five home runs. No this game was not a pitchers' duel.Speaking of pitchers, the Yankees and Red Sox were forced to deploy eight pitchers to get through the game, but it also took a whopping 422 pitches. That hurts my arm just thinking about it.After a 58 minute first inning, it was pretty much guaranteed that this game would last more than four hours. In fact, it might actually be a miracle that it lasted less than five.The two teams will finish out their weekend series in London on Sunday at 10 a.m. before heading back to the states. After Saturday's crazy display, one can only wonder what will be play out in the finale.----------