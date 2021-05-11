Yankees third base coach, who is fully vaccinated, tests positive for COVID

The team released a statement on Tuesday evening confirming the positive case involving third base coach Phil Nevin, who the team says was fully vaccinated.
ALSO READ | You can soon get vaccinated at one of these subway, train stops
"We have a breakthrough positive involving 3B Coach Phil Nevin, who is fully vaccinated. He is currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa. Under Major League Baseball's guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing."
The Yankees were scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in Tampa.
There's no word yet on if the game will be played tonight.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question