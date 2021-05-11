coronavirus new york city

Yankees third base coach, who is fully vaccinated, tests positive for COVID

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A member of the New York Yankees coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team released a statement on Tuesday evening confirming the positive case involving third base coach Phil Nevin, who the team says was fully vaccinated.

"We have a breakthrough positive involving 3B Coach Phil Nevin, who is fully vaccinated. He is currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa. Under Major League Baseball's guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing."

The Yankees were scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in Tampa.

There's no word yet on if the game will be played tonight.


