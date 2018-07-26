SPORTS
Yankees trading for J.A. Happ from Blue Jays

The New York Yankeeshave bolstered their starting pitching, tradingforToronto Blue Jaysleft-hander J.A. Happ, the team announced Thursday.

Infielder Brandon Drury has been traded to Toronto along with Triple-A outfielder Billy McKinney.

Happ is 10-6 with a 4.18 ERA in 114 innings pitched for the Blue Jays this season.

He has had success against the Red Sox, the Yankees' chief rival in the American League East, with a 0.84 ERA in two starts against Boston this season. In his last outing against the Red Sox, he gave up five runs, including a grand slam to Mookie Betts, in a 6-4 loss, but the runs were unearned. He is 7-4 with a 2.98 ERA in his career against the Red Sox.

The Yankees and Red Sox play 10 more times this season.

A 12-year veteran, Happ has a career record of 102-82 and a 3.95 ERA. He has played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates as well as the Blue Jays.

Drury, who has played all of the infield positions this season, is batting .176 in 18 games in the majors.

McKinney has spent most of the season in the minors. In 62 games at three levels, he is hitting .230 with 13 home runs and 35 RBIs. He is currently at Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. McKinney was drafted in the first round (24th overall) of the 2013 draft by the Oakland Athletics. The Yankees acquired him from the Cubs in the trade that sent Aroldis Chapman to Chicago in 2016.
