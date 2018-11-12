Thousands of fan stormed the field on Thursday, Oct. 14, 1976, as the New York Yankees' Chris Chambliss hit a home run in the bottom of the 9th inning of game 5 to defeat the Kansas City Royals in the American League Championship Series.Chambliss was swarmed by fans as he rounded second, and he never made it to home base, running to the safety of the clubhouse. He was escorted back to touch home later, but by that time, someone had stolen the plate.This is how Eyewitness News covered the story that night.The AL Pennant was the first for the Yankees in 12 years. They would lose in the World Series to the Cincinnati Reds.