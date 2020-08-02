Mets say Yoenis Cespedes absent from ballpark, but do not believe safety at risk

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Mets' Yoenis Cespedes did not report to Truist Park for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves and did not reach out to management with any explanation, the team says."Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement.During the New York-Atlanta game, Mets broadcasters said they had learned from the team that the club doesn't believe Céspedes' safety is at risk.Cespedes, 34, served as the designated hitter for Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Braves, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.He was not listed in the original lineup for Sunday's game, which began at 1:10 p.m. ET.Cespedes had been out of the lineup for almost two years before Opening Day of the pandemic-shortened season due to a string of injuries to his feet and legs, including a broken ankle after a tumble at his Florida ranch in a supposed run-in with a wild boar.He had served as the Mets' designated hitter in eight games this season.