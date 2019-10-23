You get a free taco thanks to World Series stolen base

When Washington National's Trea Turner stole a base in the top of the first in Game 1 Tuesday night, he won everyone in the country free Doritos Locos Tacos at Taco Bell.
Trea "Taco" Turner.— MLB (@MLB) October 23, 2019
(MLB x @TacoBell) pic.twitter.com/w7u4MBbq7u
You can get your free taco at participating locations on October 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Taco Bell says you can also order online or on the app all day to claim your taco.
.@TreaVTurner stole a base in the World Series™, which means you get to steal a free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Assemble at participating Taco Bells on October 30 from 2-6 PM, or order online or on the app all day to claim yours.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 23, 2019
There is a limit of one free Doritos Locos Tacos per person or registered account.
