Trae Young, Hawks visit New York with 1-0 series lead

NEW YORK -- The Atlanta Hawks visit the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.The Hawks won the last meeting 107-105.Trae Young scored 32 points to lead Atlanta to the victory and Alec Burks scored 27 points in the loss for New York.The Knicks are 25-17 against Eastern Conference opponents.New York ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 9.0.The Hawks have gone 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 27-11 record against opponents under .500.Randle leads the Knicks with 10.2 rebounds and averages 24.1 points. Derrick Rose is averaging 17.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for New York.Young leads the Hawks averaging 25.3 points and collecting 3.9 rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.Knicks: 6-4, averaging 106.8 points, 44 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 41.9% shooting.Hawks: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 47.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 45.5% shooting.Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).----------