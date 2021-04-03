Funeral service for fallen Spring Valley firefighter to be held Saturday

The funeral service for Spring Valley firefighter Jared Lloyd is expected to begin at 11 a.m.
Family, friends and colleagues will pay their last respects at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona.
A procession will carry Lloyd's body into the stadium and will be escorted by the Rockland County Police Emerald Society Pipes and Drums Band.
The 35-year-old father of two died on Tuesday, March 30 after he ran into an assisted living facility to save residents during a massive fire.
"His loss is devastating," Rockland County Executive Ed Day said. "His loss and his heroism will never be forgotten."
At age 35, Lloyd had served the Spring Valley Volunteer Fire Department for 15 years. His day job was with the cable company Altice, which put out a statement saying how much he'll be missed.
"It's going to be a tremendous loss, and it's going to take a long time to sort through this," Rockland County Fire Coordinator Chris Kear said.
In addition to Lloyd, the fire claimed the life of a resident.
Officials say that an investigation into the deadly fire could take several weeks.
