Body found after car crashes into Rockland County building deemed homicide

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- The death of a man who crashed his car into a townhouse in Rockland County has been deemed a homicide, authorities said Wednesday.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 7 Prospect Gardens in Spring Valley.Police say they received several 911 calls of a car into a building, and responding officers found a 28-year-old man unconscious behind the wheel.The man, identified as Juvenson Paul, was pronounced dead at the scene.The investigation determined the incident was a homicide, but police have not yet released further information on the circumstances of his death.They say a dark-colored four-door sedan possibly occupied by three individuals was seen fleeing the scene towards Ewing Avenue.The Spring Valley Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on this incident please call 845-356-7400.----------