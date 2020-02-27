Man shot in stomach near Rockland County transportation center

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A man was shot in the stomach by two gunmen who fled the scene in Rockland County Thursday afternoon.Spring Valley police say the 30-year-old victim was shot in broad daylight at 1 Municipal Plaza, near the Transportation Center, around 2 p.m.He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.Two men were seen running from the scene, where Metro-North and several bus lines stop."We have officers flooding the area, units from Spring Valley, sheriff's office, MTA, all out looking for the suspects right now," Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli said. "I have no doubt in my mind we're going to do a diligent job in locating the suspects."So far, no arrests have been made.The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.----------